Pink has a 'label-less' home

Pink raises her children in a "label-less" household.

The 'What About Us' hitmaker is mother to 16-month-old Jameson Moon and six-year-old Willow Sage whom she shares with husband Carey Hart and singer has opened up on her parenting style to the two youngsters.

Pink believes in raising her little ones "fairly" and not forcing them to conform to any stereotypes so she constantly encourages them to be "anything" they want.

The 38-year-old songwriter told PEOPLE magazine: "I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label and I'm label-less, I don't like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything. [I believe in] fairness and justice. And I believe that a boy can do anything. So I have boys that flip dirt bags and I have boy friends that wear dresses. It's all OK to me. It's whatever floats your boat. So that's the kind of house that we live in."

Pink readily admits she "has so many worries" as a mother, and although she knows her kids will be "fine" because of their loving family, she is concerned about how they will thrive as they grow up in the world, but she makes sure to spend plenty of time together as a family to worry less and "laugh more".

The pop superstar - whose real name is Alecia Moore - said: "I have so many worries and fears as a parent. I'm such a worrier. They're going to be fine. They chose this family. They know what they're doing. But the world, I don't know if the world's going to be fine, and so I pray a lot. I cry a lot. I talk to them a lot. I hope a lot. I curse a lot. I try not to take life too terribly seriously, we laugh a lot. It's all about our family unit and time spent together, and much less about external stuff."