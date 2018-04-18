Paris Hilton wants a big family

Paris Hilton wants to have a big family once she's married.

The 37-year-old DJ-and-heiress is busy planning her nuptials to fiancÃ© Chris Zylka but away from wedding arrangements Paris has started to think about having babies.

Paris - whose parents are Richard and Kathy Hilton - grew up with a younger sister Nicky and two younger brothers Barron and Conrad and she wants to have "at least two" children with Chris and hopefully a baby girl first.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Colleagues Luncheon on Tuesday (04.17.18), she said: "I loved growing up in a big family with four kids, with two brothers and a sister. I want at least two ... I definitely want a girl first."

Paris looked stunning as she attended the event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel wearing a white and red flower-patterned Oscar de la Renta dress with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Nicky, 34, has two daughters, 21-month-old Lily-Grace and four-month-old Teddy, with her husband James Rothschild and she is sure her older sibling will be a wonderful and loving parent.

Nicky said: "Paris is like a big kid. So, I think she'll be an amazing mom. She'll just do so many fun things with her kids.

Paris and 'Leftovers' star Chris, 32, are set to tie the knot at a no-expense spared ceremony and the businesswoman previously admitted she'd love to don an extravagant dress inspired by the Disney Princesses, who include characters such as Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid', Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast' and Rapunzel from 'Tangled'.

She said: "I definitely want it to be very magical. I love Disney princess vibes."