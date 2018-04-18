Kelly Clarkson: My daughter will be a CEO

Kelly Clarkson's daughter is already showing potential as a businesswoman.

The 'Piece By Piece' hitmaker's daughter River Rose - whom she has with her husband Brandon Blackstock - may only be three years old, but Kelly has revealed she already knows the tot will end up running her own company some day, as she's "ballsy and manipulative".

Kelly - who also has two-year-old son Remington Alexander with her spouse - said: "[River] will run a company one day because there's no way she's gonna work for anyone. She does not heed to advice very well. She's just very ballsy, which is awesome."

The 35-year-old singer is teaching her daughter to be "brave and nice" by using some of the tot's favourite female role models.

She added: "I'm like, 'Was that brave,' or 'Was that nice, was that kind?' And she goes, 'I'm not Wonder Woman.' I'm like, 'You are Wonder Woman,' because she loves Wonder Woman ... and she's like, 'I River. But I'm like Merida, I brave.' She's very cute, [but] she's very manipulative because she's three."

The 'Stronger' singer is pleased her daughter is already showing signs of being a strong individual, because she doesn't want her to grow up to be a "pushover".

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I love that [River] is very bold, and she's progressive for three. She watches 'Jurassic Park' and loves it, and 'Harry Potter' ... it doesn't affect her and she's just very grown up and very boss.

"I don't want my daughter to be a pushover when she's older. So that's an awesome thing, it's an awesome aspect of her character. At the same time, you also want to have an adult that doesn't think they're right all the time. But toddlers are just so egocentric and it's just a stage that some people don't grow out of, let's be real. But mine will."