Professor Green splits from girlfriend

Professor Green has split from his girlfriend.

The 'Back on the Market' hitmaker and Fae Williams agreed to go their separate ways last week after deciding their 18-month romance had run its course and the model is now preparing to move out of the 34-year-old star's London home.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Fae was overheard telling friends that they'd split at the Fendi FF Reloaded collection party last Friday.

"They remain friends and their relationship finished on good terms but things just weren't working out between them.

"Fae is now in the process of moving out of Pro's place so they can get on with their lives.

"Both parties agree going their separate ways is the best thing for them."

The former couple started dating in 2016, a year after the 'Read All About It' hitmaker - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - divorced wife Millie Mackintosh.

After a year together, Fae moved into her boyfriend's home and was by his side last year when he was seriously ill after undergoing surgery on a hernia.

The split news comes just a few weeks after Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - revealed he is open to getting married again in the future.

He said: "It's not a case of once bitten, twice shy.