Kardashians to close down stores

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are closing down their boutiques.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars shut down their DASH store in New York in December 2016, and they are now planning to open the doors to their Los Angeles and Miami outlets for the final time on May 31, reportedly because the shops are "bleeding money".

An email from a company executive that was sent to vendors and obtained by RadarOnline.com said: "The girls, Kim, Khloe & Kourtney have decided to close DASH as it is time to renew our leases but we cannot commit to another five years.

"With that being said, operations will end May 31st.

"You can contact me anytime up to that date with any concerns, question, or inquiries."

DASH - which launched in 2006 - has been regularly featured on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and was even the subject of a spin off show, 'Dash Dolls', which focused on store employees but wasn't successful.

A source said: "The TV show flopped so the whole store is now done."

Last year, an employee at the Los Angeles store was held at gunpoint.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident but the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The woman - who was also allegedly wielding a machete - was arrested later that night after police searched her home and found two airsoft guns.