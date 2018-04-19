Claire Danes kept falling asleep on Homeland set

Claire Danes struggled to keep her pregnancy a secret from her 'Homeland' co-stars because she kept accidentally falling asleep in between her takes on set.

The 39-year-old actress has just announced that she's expecting her second child with her husband Hugh Dancy but she has admitted the first trimester was a struggle for her because she felt so "rotten" and couldn't keep her eyes open during filming.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday (04.18.18), she said: "I was filming during the first trimester which is kind of my least favorite phase because you just feel horrible. You feel just rotten and you're not allowed to say why. I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing. This one particular nap, I face-planted onto this crocheted bag in-between takes. It was time for my close up ... and I sit up and I have this crocheted indentation on the side of my face. It looked like I had third-degree burns."

The blonde beauty plays bipolar disorder-stricken investigator Carrie Mathison in the CIA drama but has revealed she will be leaving the show after the eighth series.