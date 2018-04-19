Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas bet on who would bed Kathleen Turner

Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas once had a wager on who would be the first to bed Kathleen Turner.

The 63-year-old actress became one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood on the back of her role in 1981's 'Body Heat', and she subsequently learned that Michael and Jack - who she appeared alongside in 'Prizzi's Honor' - took bets on who would be the first to sleep with her.

She shared: "Jack Nicholson told me that when I was working with him 'Prizzi's Honor'. He told me that, yes, after 'Body Heat' I was the new girl in town and that ... they had a bet going over who would get me first."

But the screen superstar proudly revealed that she managed to resist their charms.

She said with a smile: "Lovely term, delightful boys! Respectful, that - you know? And none of them [managed to sleep with me]."

Kathleen believes that her acclaimed performance as Matty Tyler Walker in the thriller 'Body Heat' helped to insulate her from the sort of harassment and abuse other actresses have been subjected to over the years.

Appearing on ITV's 'Loose Women', she explained: "I think it definitely protected me. So many of the young women who were preyed, or are preyed upon by the powers that be in the industry are vulnerable to that kind of ... it is about power.

"Since my first role in film was such a breakthrough role, I was already past that point, they couldn't touch me."

Kathleen remembered one specific incident when someone made an unwanted advance towards her.

But she was happy to just laugh off the proposition off at the time.