Anna Faris still shares love with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris has insisted there is still "a lot of love" between her and Chris Pratt.

The 'Overboard' actress split from the 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' star, who recently admitted "divorce sucks", last August after almost 10 years together, and insisted the pair are good pals still.

Anna - who shares five-year-old son Jack with Chris - told SiriusXM radio's Hits 1: "We have a great friendship, we really do and we always have. And it's always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there is a lot of love. And in what we do there is so much [unpredictability]."

Following their split, Chris, 38, took a break from social media, while Anna, 41, admitted she was disappointed by the reaction from fans online who were upset to learn the couple were breaking up.

Anna is now thought to be dating cinematographer Michael Barrett and is yet to discuss their relationship publicly.

She said: "I think it's a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private, potentially, even though I pride myself on being a pretty open person. But, I don't know, it's tough when you're under the scrutiny."

Anna and Chris announced their split in August 2017 and Chris filed for divorce five months later.

The 'Scary Movie' actress, who hosts her own relationship advice podcast 'Unqualified', also spoke about what independence meant to her.

She said: "I think it means valuing yourself. I was such an insecure kid that if anybody [was] remotely attracted liked me I was just completely smitten. Like, I can't believe the popular guy likes me. I think my mom was always trying to reiterate: Value yourself, value yourself. We talk about that on the podcast a lot, about how women tend to not have strong egos as men and don't really prioritize themselves."