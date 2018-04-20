Q&A: Ben Kingsley on 'An Ordinary Man'

TORONTO — Actor Ben Kingsley says he tried "very hard" not to judge his character, a fugitive war criminal, in the film "An Ordinary Man."

But the time he has spent with Holocaust survivors, for films including "Schindler's List," was in the back of his mind.

Now available on demand/digital HD, the drama stars Kingsley — whose many award wins include an Oscar, Grammy and BAFTA — as a former general wanted for crimes against humanity committed during the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s. Icelandic actress Hera Hilmar plays an agent hired to protect him.

Brad Silberling wrote and directed the story that's co-produced by British Columbia native Rick Dugdale.

"I've met and spent precious time with great survivors," said Kingsley, whose other Holocaust-related projects include "Murderers Among Us" and "Anne Frank: The Whole Story."

"With Simon Wiesenthal, I portrayed him in a film and spent months with him; Elie Wiesel, with whom I spent precious time, and others. I have been embraced by that diaspora and by the Jewish people as a witness to the Holocaust.

"Therefore all my rage against anti-Semitism comes to the fore, is part of the energy, if you like, the fuel of my portrait, when it comes to portraying men like this and trying very, very hard not to judge them — just present them to the audience saying, 'Look, boys and girls: this man, if you met him in the pub, you'd said, 'Yeah, quite ordinary. Bought me a beer, quite pleasant,' as they do about serial killers and they find bodies buried in their garden and then they say, 'Kept to himself, quiet, chatted occasionally.'"

The Canadian Press spoke with Kingsley this week in a phone interview from Belgium, where he's shooting a spy thriller involving Syria and Israel's Mossad secret service.

CP: What attracted you to this role in 'An Ordinary Man'?

Kingsley: Given the fact that the director wrote the piece, I felt that we would be guided with a special passion for the content.... (The general) is an archetypal creature. He's not a copy of a copy. He's an original and that, I think as a storyteller, is worth presenting to the audience: these men exist, look at them, let's examine them.