Prince William leaves St Mary's Hospital following royal birth

Prince William has left St Mary's Hospital in London following the birth of his third child.

The 35-year-old royal was present when his wife Duchess Catherine gave birth to their as-yet unnamed son at 11:01am, and the Duke of Cambridge has now departed the hospital to see their older children, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, at their Kensington Palace home.

William - who arrived at the hospital with his wife shortly before 6:00am on Monday (04.23.18) - waved to the crowds gathered outside the hospital before getting in his car and heading to Kensington Palace.

Although the prince didn't make a statement, he promised the crowd that he'd be "back in a minute" before getting into his vehicle.