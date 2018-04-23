Grand River Jazz Society hosts four great events this weekend at the Jazz Room

The Grand River Jazz Society presents four events this weekend including a special Sunday matinee.
The weekend starts with the wonderful big band — Big Band Theory — with special guests on April 27, followed by Brian Dickinson and his quintet called “The Rhythm Method” on April 28. The Jazz Room will also host the monthly jazz jam on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday, a matinee featuring the duo of Adrean Farrugia and New Yorker Joel Frahm will start at 4 p.m.
The Big Band Theory (BBT) had its genesis in Kitchener-Waterloo, without any clear idea where this project might end up. It turned out pretty well when 17 of Kitchener-Waterloo’s (and beyond) most talented jazz players showed up for that first rehearsal in October 2001.
The band’s music ranges from the danceable swing music of Benny Goodman’s orchestra and Sammy Nestico to jazz rock of the 1970s, right up to the extraordinary contemporary sound of the Big Phat Band of L.A. The Big Band Theory is an exciting band to listen to and hear live
For the gig, the band will be joined by guest conductor, arranger: John Macleod, leader of the Rex Hotel Orchestra. He is joining BBT for this special show along with guest trumpet player Steve McDade.
In 2003 the Rex Hotel Orchestra (RHO) made its debut performance at the Rex Jazz Club in Toronto. Under the leadership of veteran jazz trumpet player/composer/arranger John MacLeod, the RHO is a collection of the top jazz and studio musicians in Canada. All of the music that they perform is written specifically for them by the leader or other members of the band.
Big Band Theory will be at least 17 pieces for this show, too many to list here, but rest assured that your favourite local players are members of this band.
Brian Dickinson has been a mainstay on the Canadian jazz scene for more than 35 years. His skills as a jazz pianist, composer and arranger have been heard on well over 60 recordings including over 10 of his own releases as a band leader
As a sideman, Brian has performed and recorded with many of the greatest international players including: Jerry Bergonzi, Randy Brecker, Kenny Wheeler, John Abercrombie, Pat LaBarbera, Kirk MacDonald, Maria Schneider, Vince Mendoza, Dave Liebman, George Garzone, Donny McCaslin, Seamus Blake, Ron McClure, Bob Mintzer, Phil Nimmons, Rob McConnell, Mike Murley, Tom Harrell, Lee Konitz, the Woody Herman Band, Cab Calloway, Nick Brignola, Sonny Greenwich, Eddie Daniels, Don Thompson, Jane Bunnett and Dewey Redman.
In July, 2015 Dickinson started recording with The Rhythm Method, comprised of Kelly Jefferson and Luis Deniz (saxophones), Neil Swainson (bass) and Ted Warren (drums). The original music from this session is featured in a new publication also titled The Rhythm Method.
The monthly jazz jam goes Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Huether Hotel. You can practice your improvisation by playing jazz on the Jazz Room stage. It is a great opportunity for local musicians to meet and play together, share ideas and learn new tricks. If you ever wanted to play jazz music, but don't have place or band to play with it's your chance to do so. Please, pass this message to all your friends, so that there is a great crowd at the Jazz Room.
The house band consists of Andriy Tykonov on piano, Robin Habermeyl on sax and Steve Montgomery on drums. Jammers should bring their own musical instrument, except for pianists and drummers. Drummers, bring your own sticks and brushes. Every musician who wants to play will get an opportunity to play.
The Sunday matinee features the duo of Adrean Farrugia and Joel Frahm. Award-winning pianist and composer, Farrugia is one of Canada’s most distinct voices on the piano.
He comes from a musical family. His father Bruno is a professional drummer in the music scene. His grandfather Joseph Ivan Arsenault was a maritime fiddler. Farrugia studied classical piano with Shirley Coit and Donald Cook before discovering a love of jazz music in college.
In 1992, he enrolled in the Mohawk College applied music program, studying with Mark Eisenman, Dave McMurdo, Mike Malone, Christopher Hunt and Brian Dickinson. In 1996, he continued his education at the University of Toronto jazz performance program studying with Gary Williamson, Kevin Turcotte, and Phil Nimmons.
Also in 1996, he attended the Banff Centre for the Arts’ Summer Jazz Workshop where he studied and performed with Don Thompson, Hugh Fraser, Kenny Wheeler, Pat and Joe Labarbera and Norma Winstone.
A regular on the New York City club circuit, Joel Frahm has appeared alongside musicians such as Brad Mehldau, Bill Charlap and Matt Wilson and has recorded with Diane Schuur, Kurt Elling, Jane Monheit and other top jazz artists. Fans know him for his big tenor sound — fluid, inventive and filled with passion. Downbeat Magazine’s critics’ poll has named him a rising star.
The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the events.
Friday and Saturday concerts start at 8:30. The jazz jam starts at 3 p.m. and the Sunday matinee at 4 p.m. For more information visit kwjazzroom.com.
