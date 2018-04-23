Grand River Jazz Society hosts four great events this weekend at the Jazz Room

The monthly jazz jam goes Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Huether Hotel. You can practice your improvisation by playing jazz on the Jazz Room stage. It is a great opportunity for local musicians to meet and play together, share ideas and learn new tricks. If you ever wanted to play jazz music, but don't have place or band to play with it's your chance to do so. Please, pass this message to all your friends, so that there is a great crowd at the Jazz Room.

The house band consists of Andriy Tykonov on piano, Robin Habermeyl on sax and Steve Montgomery on drums. Jammers should bring their own musical instrument, except for pianists and drummers. Drummers, bring your own sticks and brushes. Every musician who wants to play will get an opportunity to play.

The Sunday matinee features the duo of Adrean Farrugia and Joel Frahm. Award-winning pianist and composer, Farrugia is one of Canada’s most distinct voices on the piano.

He comes from a musical family. His father Bruno is a professional drummer in the music scene. His grandfather Joseph Ivan Arsenault was a maritime fiddler. Farrugia studied classical piano with Shirley Coit and Donald Cook before discovering a love of jazz music in college.

In 1992, he enrolled in the Mohawk College applied music program, studying with Mark Eisenman, Dave McMurdo, Mike Malone, Christopher Hunt and Brian Dickinson. In 1996, he continued his education at the University of Toronto jazz performance program studying with Gary Williamson, Kevin Turcotte, and Phil Nimmons.

Also in 1996, he attended the Banff Centre for the Arts’ Summer Jazz Workshop where he studied and performed with Don Thompson, Hugh Fraser, Kenny Wheeler, Pat and Joe Labarbera and Norma Winstone.

A regular on the New York City club circuit, Joel Frahm has appeared alongside musicians such as Brad Mehldau, Bill Charlap and Matt Wilson and has recorded with Diane Schuur, Kurt Elling, Jane Monheit and other top jazz artists. Fans know him for his big tenor sound — fluid, inventive and filled with passion. Downbeat Magazine’s critics’ poll has named him a rising star.

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the events.

Friday and Saturday concerts start at 8:30. The jazz jam starts at 3 p.m. and the Sunday matinee at 4 p.m. For more information visit kwjazzroom.com.