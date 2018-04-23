Paris Jackson responds to family concern

Paris Jackson has hit out at claims she is heading for a "serious meltdown."

The 20-year-old actress - who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - recently uploaded a video in which she walked along a skyscraper ledge in the dark, causing an unnamed family source to voice their concerns about her antics.

And now, Paris - who has 19-year-old brother Prince and 16-year-old brother Blanket - has responded to the comments, saying there's nothing to worry about, and her family should "call her" if they want to check in to make sure she's okay.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Paris said: "So apparently people think I'm about to die. My therapist texted me about it laughing though, so that's good. So I guess to the family members that are talking to all of these news outlets saying they're worried for me: When is the last time you called me? Prince isn't worried. Why? Because we talk all the time. We hang out. If you're worried about me, call me."

Previously, a source explained that her risky clip - which she captioned "I almost died" - was even more heart-stopping than when her father dangled her brother Blanket over a hotel balcony in Berlin as a baby.

The insider explained: "But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren't nearly as high up as Paris is in this video. She's lost it. She really has. Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she's now OK, watching it was so traumatic."

Although her family are reportedly concerned about her free-spirited behaviour, there are no plans to stage an intervention just yet.

The source added: "It's not happening, but everyone will regret it if she dies out there."