Singer Billy Raffoul remembers Avicii

Raffoul said the news caused him to reflect on the unique experience he shared with one of electronic dance music's most successful artists.

Avicii was praised for building unique club tracks that crossed genre boundaries, such as the country-infused "Hey Brother" and "Levels," which includes a vocal sample from Etta James.

Working in the studio with Bergling was also an experience, said Raffoul, who had recently finished a track with Norwegian dance producer Kygo.

Unlike many electronic artists, his recording sessions seemed to focus strongly on the lyrics and vocals of a song, rather than its infectious groove. All of those elements might have been stored in Bergling's head as he worked, Raffoul supposed.

"He knew exactly what he wanted, which you've really got to respect because so many people don't," he said.

"Rather than me trying 50 different things, he knew on the second or third (try)... and you trusted him."

The pair hung out in the studio eating sushi after "You Be Love" took shape, but Raffoul said they only crossed paths a couple times more.

Ahead of the song's release, they met in Los Angeles to begin work on two other songs. Neither of them was completed, Raffoul said, though he wishes they could have spent more time getting to know each other.

"Working with someone in a creative capacity can really amplify how much time you spend together," he said.

"When you create with someone and tell stories... it really can fast-forward that relationship. I feel like he had so much more he wanted to do."

