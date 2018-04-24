Music still has something to say about the world today

There is no lack of inspiration in Leonard Enns' renowned 40-year musical career of composing and conducting choral music that still has the power to move people.

So what is it that moves him these days? The plight of the world's refugees and the decline of the planet are both intertwined in his latest works being performed by the DaCapo Chamber Choir, with special guest the Orpheus Choir of Toronto, this Saturday, 8 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Called This Thirsty Land it incorporates a recent commission he did for the University of Guelph exploring the real and metaphorical drought the world is experiencing, and the program caps off a three-year special program the DaCapo Chamber Choir is undertaking exploring the plight of the world's refugees. This year's theme is displacement, and it will be the final show in that series, before Enns, the music director of DaCapo, and the choir go on to explore themes of resettlement and renewal.

Those are issues that hit close to home for Enns. He lives in an uptown Waterloo neighbourhood that has become home to a couple of Syrian refugee families, and has been part of group instrumental in sponsoring a family who came to Canada during the initial wave in 2016.

According to the United Nations more than 65.5 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide due to conflicts, wars and ethnic tensions, like the Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmar, and the UN High Commission for Refugees is co-ordinating a response for 17 million people that falls directly under its mandate.

"It's influenced by the world's preoccupation with the refugee crisis right now and the concern going forward," said Enns, a professor emeritus of music and Conrad Grebel College. "We are part of a small group sponsoring a refugee family, and there is a house just up the street with two refugee families and my wife and my daughter connect a lot with them."

Enns said climate change refugees could be the next mass migration, and how the world responds to the mass movement of displaced people will be one of the issues that dominates the next century.

"(Climate change) is going to move more populations and lead to more refugees," said Enns. "Our fall concert focused on the political and prejudicial issues that force displacement, our middle term concert was also on that theme, and this concert is focused on those climate issues that are going to impact the refugee situation.

"Climate change is going to be the dominant driver ... and we look at water which is going to be one of the most precious commodities going forward."

The performance is also special because it will be a joint concert with the Orpheus Choir of Toronto and has Enns excited about the blending of those voices to make the works come alive.