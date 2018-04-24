Matthew McConaughey reaches out to Channing Tatum after split

Matthew McConaughey has sent his love to Channing Tatum, following the star's split from wife Jenna Dewan.

The 37-year-old actor called time on his nine-year marriage to Jenna earlier this month, and his close pal and fellow Hollywood star Matthew has said that whilst he hasn't had a chance to "check in" on Channing just yet, he knows the split must be hard on him.

Speaking to E! News, the 48-year-old 'Interstellar' star said: "I haven't talked to him. I want to check in with him because he's going through what's obviously not an ideal time right now with the separation. I haven't spoke to him in the last couple weeks."

Matthew's well wishes come after it was recently claimed that the 'Magic Mike' star was "missing" his estranged wife, with whom he has four-year-old daughter Everly.

A source said: "Channing definitely misses Jenna."

However, the same source also revealed that Jenna, also 37, was using her hectic work schedule to keep her mind off the split.

They added: "Jenna has a crazy work schedule right now and is feeling good and has a lot going on."

Jenna and Channing - who married in 2009 - announced their split in a lengthy statement on social media, which was posted at the beginning of April.

It read: "Hey world! So... We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.