Chrissy Teigen's daughter is a 'bag lady'

Chrissy Teigen's two-year-old daughter Luna is already a "bag lady."

The 32-year-old model and her husband John Legend treated their toddler to a collection of handbags for her second birthday earlier this month but, because she's so spoilt for choice, she can't decide which is her favourite and trots around with them all piled up on her arm.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', John said: "Her carrying multiple purses is pretty cute."

Chrissy added: "Oh yeah! She got a lot of purses for her second birthday and she can't decide which one is her favourite. She's like a complete bag lady."

The 39-year-old singer concluded: "So she walks around with all of them."

The couple are to welcome their second child, a baby boy, into the world in just two months' time but Luna still has "zero clue" that she has a new sibling joining her tribe.

Chrissy explained: "Luna still has zero clue about what it means for them to be having another kid, because she's still essentially a baby herself. She knows just as much as she knew eight months ago, which is nothing. So it's going to be a surprise."

However, the little one may surprise her parents as she's already calling it "baby."

John said: "She knows to call it a 'baby,' but I don't know if she [can] clarify what that really means to her yet."

And hopefully Luna won't mind sharing with the new addition as John and Chrissy - who have been married since 2013 - are planning to use the toddler's old "hand-me-downs."