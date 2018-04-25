Priyanka Chopra confirms royal wedding invite

Priyanka Chopra has confirmed she will be attending pal Meghan Markle's wedding next month.

The 35-year-old actress is close friends with fellow star Meghan, and has now confirmed she will be present when the former 'Suits' actress ties the knot with her fiancÃ© and British royal Prince Harry on May 19, marking her start as an official member of the royal family.

According to Us Weekly magazine, the 'Baywatch' star confirmed her attendance whilst also revealing that although the ceremony is less than a month away, she still isn't sure on what to wear.

She is quoted as saying: "I sort of may have an idea. But no, I haven't picked one out yet."

The 'Quantico' star also gushed over her 36-year-old pal, saying she's "so happy" for her in the wake of her upcoming transition into royalty, as she believes "the world needs strong role models" like her close friend.

She added to Us Weekly: "I've known Meghan for three years and I'm so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I've known her ... she is a relatable young woman of the world today. She's that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She's an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people."

Priyanka's confirmation comes after she was previously coy about whether or not she had received an invitation.

She said in January: "If you see me there, you'll know."

At the time, the actress also heaped praise on Meghan, saying her impact on the royal family will be unlike anyone before her.

She added: "It's natural for people to be like, 'Oh that's Prince Harry's girlfriend', but she's a lot more as well.