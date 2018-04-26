New doc looks at prosecution of aging Nazi guards

Glied speaks in the doc, along with other survivors and a variety of academics, lawyers and journalists, among others.

Also in the doc is Benjamin Ferencz, a U.S. prosecutor at the post-war Nuremberg trials of Nazi leaders.

Ricki Gurwitz, one of the doc's producers, said she came up with the idea for the film after doing a segment on Groening's trial while working as a TV news reporter.

"One of the reasons we wanted to make this film is because the German judicial system, after the war, really did not prosecute Nazis," said Gurwitz.

"Their record is terrible. Out of the 6,500 SS guards at Auschwitz, only 49 were ever prosecuted.... In 2009 the interpretation of the law changed, so that meant that anyone who was just there could be prosecuted. That led prosecutors to (Groening)."

The filmmakers said Groening wouldn't do an interview with them for the doc, which does feature footage of him at his trial.

The film also looks at other Nazi war crimes trials, including that of John Demjanjuk.

"One of the questions, the central themes in our film, is Germany trying to make up for the mistakes of its past by prosecuting these lower-level SS guards who are 94, 95, today," said Gurwitz.

"How complicit are they? They didn't shoot anyone, they were just there. They helped the system run but they weren't actually killing anyone. All their contemporaries have died, all their superiors who actually did the killing died.

"They're the last men who are able to stand trial. Should they be facing prosecution because they're the last men left standing? Or are they actually complicit because they were a cog in the machine and the machine would not have run without them there?"

In the film, one of the survivors says she initially had sympathy for Groening when she saw how frail he was in court. But that vanished when she saw a look of disdain on his face.

Yet another survivor forgave him and hugged him in court, said Gurwitz.

"It just goes to show that this case is not so cut and dry, it's not so black and white. There's a lot of moral ambiguity."

Note to readers: CORRECTS to remove date reference in para 4

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press