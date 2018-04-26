Liam Payne: My son is bonding with Louis Tomlinson's kid

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson's sons are "getting to know each other".

The two One Direction stars have both become first time fathers in recent years, with Liam and his girlfriend Cheryl welcoming son Bear 13 months ago, and Louis welcoming his tot Freddie - whom he has with former partner Briana Jungwirth - in January 2016.

And now, 24-year-old Liam has revealed the two young boys are "finally" getting the chance to bond whenever their best pal dads meet up.

When asked by Berlin's Bild magazine which member of One Direction - which also includes Harry Styles and Niall Horan - he is closest too, the 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker said: "Louis! I've heard his voice every day for so many years that it's weird not to hear from him for several months now.

"We call from time to time, and our sons are finally to get to know each other. We became dads around the same time."

Liam's son celebrated his first birthday last month, and the 'Strip That Down' singer took to Instagram at the time to dub the tot as his "world".

He wrote: "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you're my world (sic)"

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Louis previously said fatherhood has been a "blessing", despite Briana's pregnancy being unplanned.

He said: "I wouldn't have made this decision if someone asked me on the day.

"But thank God that the decision was made for me because it's just a blessing to be this age and to be able to have a child."