National Gallery no longer auctioning off Chagall

OTTAWA — The National Gallery of Canada says it no longer plans to sell a Marc Chagall painting.

The gallery announced earlier this month that it was going to auction off Chagall's work "The Eiffel Tower" in mid-May in order to buy a painting by another French artist that otherwise might have left the country.

But the Quebec government announced that it has taken steps to make sure Jacques-Louis David's neoclassical masterpiece "Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment" will stay in that province.

The National Gallery says given Quebec's actions, "The Eiffel Tower" no longer needs to be sold.