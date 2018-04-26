Cardi B slams social media

Cardi B has slammed social media as a "disgusting place".

The 25-year-old rapper took to her Instagram account in a now-deleted rant on Thursday (26.04.18) where she hit out at the platform - along with other social media outlets - for creating a world where people "get joy" out of making other people "miserable" through hate comments and trolls.

She wrote: "Social Media have been the most disgusting place. It makes me question humanity and not only on celebs, on other people and situations. I see people on here laughing and getting joy of other people misery.

"People be wishing for other peoples kids to be taking away from them. Be wishing that people career fail and fall not knowing how they going to provide for their family next. Wishing heartaches and break up on people's relationships, marriage and homes. Lowering people self-esteem and what ya do it for? (sic)"

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who is currently expecting her first child with her fiancÃ©, Migos rapper Offset - then went on to slam the way people send her hate, but still think they are friends as soon as she likes one of their posts.

She added: "Likes, retweets and a couple of followers or a comment back? Ya forget the evil s**t and mind ya have is the reason why God has you held back in life. I'm not talking bout my self. I just see a lot of f***ed up s**t and it's just disgust me."

The text was shared as a picture, which has since been deleted, but was accompanied by a caption which implored her followers to "show love" to the celebrities they admire.

She wrote: "Social media is driving your fav celebs into insanity. If you a fan of these celebs and their work always support them and show love to them. These celebs don't have this tough skin you think they have. (sic)"