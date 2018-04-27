Janelle Monae too busy for family chat

Janelle MonÃ¡e doesn't "have time" to discuss her sexuality with her family.

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress has faced questions about her sexuality for years but has now revealed she identifies as pansexual - which is the erotic, romantic or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity - and she's expecting some questions from her devout Baptist family when she returns to Kansas.

She said: "I got 50 first cousins!

"I literally do not have time to hold a town-hall meeting with my big-ass family and be like, 'Hey, news flash!'â€‰

"There are people in my life that love me and they have questions, and I guess when I get [back to Kansas], I'll have to answer those questions."

Over the years, the 'Make Me Feel' singer has heard distant relatives air upsetting views about homosexuality and she admitted her new album, 'Dirty Computer', is partly a reaction to that.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "A lot of this album is a reaction to the sting of what it means to hear people in my family say, 'All gay people are going to hell.'â€‰"

And Janelle hopes the record will help others be proud to be themselves.

She said: "I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you.

"This album is for you. Be proud."