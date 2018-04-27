Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino engaged

The pair were in a relationship for four years before Mike joined 'Jersey Shore' in 2009, which catapulted him to fame, and they went their separate ways.

But they rekindled their romance in 2012, the year the series came to an end.

Mike and his 'Jersey Shore' co-stars reunited for 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' earlier this year.

In March, Mike appeared to let slip he had got engaged to Lauren, before playing it down.

He said: "Are you trying to play me right now because I haven't seen any Instagram pics of my fiancÃ©e.

"I mean my girlfriend. I cannot confirm or deny such activities, but if you watch the show you'll get everything from funny to action to drama to intense stuff. Real stuff and it's just an awesome show.

"She is the one for sure. She's been through you know good times and bad times, the ups and downs.

"She saw me at my worst and she deserves me at my best."