Cardi B's fiance Offset smothers baby bump in kisses

Cardi B's fiance Offset smothered her baby bump in kisses at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker received a standing ovation after she performed her hit 'La Modelo' with Ozuna at the glamorous event in Las Vegas this week but, although the audience were no doubt keen for her to stay and play some more tracks, her partner couldn't wait for her to get backstage so he could show love to their unborn baby.

The 26-year-old rapper's public display of affection was captured on camera by photographers as Cardi proudly showed off her burgeoning bump in a figure-hugging pink dress and a pair of killer stiletto heels.

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy whilst co-hosting 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' at the beginning of the month following rumors that she was expecting - speculation she played down at the time by claiming she was just "fat."

The 'Be Careful' singer admitted that her pregnancy wasn't planned and she even considered a termination.

She said recently when asked if she thought about abortion: "Kind of, sort of, but then again, no. I just didn't want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn't want to."

And, although she's adamant she'll continue to work when she becomes a mother, Cardi has decided to cancel some of her scheduled performances from now on because she wants to focus on her pregnancy.

She said on Instagram: "So I just wanted to make this a little clear and everything. Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while.

"Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe! I want to thank y'all for understanding. I'll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything. (sic)"