Kylie Jenner rents out theme park for Travis Scott's birthday

Kylie Jenner rented out a theme park for her boyfriend Travis Scott's birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was determined to pull out all the stops for her beau's special day and she certainly didn't disappoint as she hired out Six Flags Magic Mountain in California for him and his friends to enjoy over night.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday (04.28.18), Kylie uploaded a series of clips of the couple's close friends - including Jordyn Woods - and wrote: "rented out six flags for baby's birthday.. they've never been (sic)."

She then uploaded a short video of the whole team on a ride as it climbed a steep track ahead of a drop and, although she looked impressed with herself afterwards, Travis held his head in his hands.

And there was clearly an amusement park theme thing going on as the 20-year-old beauty got a large cake made for Travis - who turns 26 on April 30 - of her, him and their two-month-old daughter Stormi on a ride.

She said as she zoomed in to the figurines: "Stormi, that is insane. I told them: 'Make sure Stormi has a seatbelt."

The couple's relationship has been somewhat turbulent since they got together over a year ago, but it's believed they've developed a strong bond since their daughter arrived into the world on February 1.

A source said recently: "Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship. Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."