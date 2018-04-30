Dance captain makes sure 'West Side Story' continues to dazzle

If you have ever seen West Side Story the movie or another production of the Tony Award winning musical you know that the dance numbers are integral to the character development in the story as much as the star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria.

Whether it's setting the tone for the drama with the opening number the Jet Song, setting up the conflict between teenage gangs the Jets and the Sharks, to the aspirations set out in America or the young love expressed in I Feel Pretty," the dance numbers are integral to the show.

The music is memorable but numbers like Cool give the audience insight and understanding in what's going on in the character's minds.

For a show like that you need a great choreographer, and esteemed choreographer Lisa Stevens has joined veteran director Max Reimer to mount this stage classic for Drayton Entertainment from May 9 to June 2 at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse. She has worked on Broadway as well as other stages across Canada, the U.S. and Australia, and brings that experience to Drayton.

But it's all about delivering her vision and the new dance routines she's created for the show, and making sure the quality is consistent. That's up to dance captain Shelley Kelley who plays one of the Shark Girls Francisca, but also keeps track of all the blocking and dance steps of her fellow performers.

"We're really putting our own stamp on the show," said Kelley, combining some of the original choreography of the show with some more modern elements. "There definitely a huge buzz in rehearsals and everyone is invested in bringing this epic dance show to the stage."

Kelley is a veteran of the Drayton stage and other productions across Canada admitted it's a lot of responsibility, but one she's up for in a show that will also eventually end up on stage in Grand Bend as well as St. Jacobs.

"There's so much for me to keep track of as the dance captain," said Kelley. "I have to maintain the artistic integrity of the show set by our choreographer, and have to learn every single actor's choreography and blocking and help maintain through the run of the show."

To accomplish that she keeps what they call a dance captain bible, where she keeps extensive notes including numbers on position on the stage where actors make their entrances and maintain their spacing. "That includes keeping track of the set pieces and props," said Kelley, who also works closely with the stage manager.

She's even responsible for the dancer's safety, and with a show that features so many lifts that's an important thing to maintain.