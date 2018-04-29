Victoria Beckham thinks Harper will be a make-up artist

Victoria Beckham thinks her daughter will become a make-up artist.

The 44-year-old fashion designer thinks her six-year-old daughter Harper has the potential to land a career in the beauty industry when she's older after she turned her and her husband David Beckham into cats using her glitter paints and lipstick.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Spice Girls singer uploaded a photograph of Harper's face paints with the caption: "Here we go!"

But the brunette beauty was pleasantly surprised when the little one said she wanted to use her devices to turn her famous mother and father into the emoji cat.

She said: "So creative!!! Harper wants to turn me into the emoji cat! (sic)"

Victoria documented Harper's hard work on her social networking sites as the little one gave her mum bright red lips, a pink nose and sweet little whiskers and ears.

She said: "Future make up artist?," followed by four different cat emojis.

She then gave the former soccer player, 42, a similar look and Victoria uploaded a picture of Harper hard at work along with the caption: "Daddy's home!!"

Harper isn't the only one Victoria has high hopes for as her eldest son Brooklyn, 19, is currently studying photography at Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Romeo, 15, has seemingly followed in his mother's footsteps and has developed an eye for fashion as he's regularly snapped up to front campaigns for designers, while 13-year-old Cruz is planning to go into the music industry once he's finished school.