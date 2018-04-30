Kim Kardashian West wanted different baby name

Kim Kardashian West didn't want to name her daughter Chicago.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child into the world via a surrogate in January and though they named the tot after the 40-year-old rapper's home state, his wife has now revealed she wanted to honour her beloved grandmother Mary Jo Shannon.

She revealed: "We were gonna name her Jo because my grandma Mary Jo or we were gonna go with Grace and then it was Chicago."

And Kim, 37, admitted the name Chicago "messes" with her because she wanted a one-sylllable name like her other children, North, four, and two-year-old Saint have.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said: "But you told me you wanted a one syllable. When I was pitching names you said you wanted one syllable."

Kim replied: "And I did... It kind of messes with me, I'm not gonna lie. I really like the one syllable thing."

And Kanye initially wanted to honour his beloved late mother Donda, who died in 2007, but the couple decided it would place too many expectations on the baby.

Kim said: "He really wanted his mother's name and I love that name too. I just wasn't sure if it's too much to live up to. I just felt like 'Chicago' is cool and different."

The brunette beauty claimed she wasn't entirely sure why the 'Stronger' rapper wanted to name the tot Chicago.

Ellen said: "Because Kanye wanted Chicago? Because he's from there?"