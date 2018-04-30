Russell Peters shows 'paternal side' on Carol Burnett show

"She showed no desire to be on it, which was great for me," Peters said. "If she wants to get into this business, I'd let her, but I wouldn't guide her to it."

His daughter does seem to have her dad's comedy gene, though.

"My daughter says things to me that, especially nowadays and day by day, that make me laugh and laugh heartily," Peters said.

"And she does things very similar to me, which is good and bad at the same time. So when she acts like a brat, I know exactly how and why to deal with it.

"I'm like, 'Listen, you're me. I know what you're doing.' If you catch her or call her out, she'll give you that smirk of, 'All right, OK, you got me.'"

At 48, Peters said he feels like he's entering a new stage of life.

He still tours with his comedy act, which has sold out arenas around the world, but he's also been racking up acting credits.

Then there's his TV series "The Indian Detective," which aired on CTV and Netflix. It stars Peters as a Toronto police officer caught in the middle of a murder investigation in Mumbai.

He said he's now working on a second season.

"I'm almost 30 years in this business now, so at some point you've got to show them that you're not just this one-trick pony," said Peters, who lives in Los Angeles.

"Even with your standup, you have to switch it up. You can't just keep doing the same type of comedy over and over and over. People eventually go, 'All right, I get it, I heard it. Enough.'

"So my new tour and new act is all very different than what you've seen before and it's been really well received."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press