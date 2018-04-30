Humboldt tribute hosts misread nation: Comics

TORONTO — Successful comedy routines are built on knowing the audience, but some Canadian comics say the American duo overseeing the Humboldt Broncos tribute concert seriously misjudged the tone of the nation.

While the giggles and guffaws they inspired on Friday night in Saskatoon might've signalled success at first, Bruce Williams and Terry Ree have learned that audiences across the country were less enthused with what some described as racist and inappropriate.

The pair, who call themselves "The Indian and the White Guy," served as hosts of the Humboldt Broncos memorial, which was billed as a night of healing in the wake of the tragic bus crash. Guests booked for the night included a number of Canadian country musicians, hockey players and local politicians.

But Williams and Ree's jokes grabbed much of the attention after the show, as some concertgoers took issue with the punchlines, and criticized moments from the evening, like an ill-timed "pow-wow" performance and a moment when Williams sang a song to Ree with the line "shake it for the Indian with the STDs."

On Saturday Wiliams and Ree posted an apology on Facebook to anyone who was offended by their routine. They said they failed to consider the emotional nature of the event, which was billed as a tribute to remember the 16 people who died in the April 6 bus crash.

Anishinaabe comedian Ryan McMahon thinks all of this controversy could have been avoided with some foresight from the organizers.

The Country Thunder Music Festival booked the talent, including Williams and Ree, and the duo has hosted Country Thunder events for years. He's puzzled why they deemed the American pair most worthy of striking the tone for a hockey memorial. "This is a job for Jann Arden not for people who tell (raunchy) jokes," McMahon said.

"The organizers have to know what they booked and what is possible on stage. That part is pretty straightforward."

Howie Miller, an Indigenous comic who has played casinos alongside Williams and Ree over the years, says he wasn't surprised by their jokes. But he also struggled to give them the "benefit of the doubt" with their intentions.

He was most disturbed by how seemingly easy it was for jokes about Indigenous people to win over the local crowd.