Blake Lively clears out Instagram

Blake Lively has deleted all her Instagram posts.

The 30-year-old actress' social media account has been a firm favourite with her 20.4 million followers thanks to her fashion posts and pranks on husband Ryan Reynolds, but users got a shock on Monday (30.04.18) when they found her page completely blank.

Her last, now-deleted, post was a photo was of a completed game of hangman, the answer to which was: "What happened to Emily?"

The cryptic question is also Blake's new Instagram biography.

And that wasn't the only changes made to the account - which is now missing a profile photo - as the actress is now only following 27 women named Emily Nelson, much to their bemusement.

One shared a screengrab of her Instagram notifications and wrote on Twitter: "Does anyone want to tell me why Blake Lively followed me and had this as a bio. Goodbye cruel world some hacker is anti-Emily, my time has come :-) (sic)"

But she was then excited to discover her post had been liked by 'Deadpool' star Ryan.

She tweeted: "ALRIGHT SO LONG F***ing LOSERS MY EGO IS ETERNALLY THROUGH THE ROOF BYE. (sic)"

And other fans thought they'd change their own names to get the former 'Gossip Girl' star - who has daughters James, three, and Ines, 19 months, with Ryan - to notice them.

One fan named Sofia posted: "my name is emily nelson too @blakelively. (sic)"