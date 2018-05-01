Jane Fonda set for '9 to 5' remake

TORONTO — Jane Fonda says she's on board for a remake of "9 to 5."

"We're working on it," the two-time Oscar-winning actress told The Canadian Press this week in a phone interview to promote her upcoming film "Book Club."

"I'm an executive producer. Pat Resnick and Rashida Jones are co-writing it."

Resnick also co-wrote the original 1980 comedy "9 to 5," which starred Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin as office workers grappling with a sexist boss.

The film earned Parton an Oscar nomination for best original song.

Asked if she, Parton and Tomlin will all be a part of it, Fonda said: "Oh yes, needless to say."

Fonda added she couldn't say anything else about the project.

Parton recently told CNN that the #Metoo and Time's Up women's empowerment movements convinced them that now is a good time to revisit the story.

And Deadline has reported that 20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a new version.

"Book Club," in theatres May 18, is also a story of female bonding.