Gwyneth Paltrow's kids are 'excited' about her wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow's children are "excited" to see her tie the knot with Brad Falchuk.

The Academy Award-winning actress - who has daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin - has revealed that her kids are looking forward to seeing her marry the 47-year-old TV writer.

Asked whether her daughter and son are enthusiastic about the upcoming ceremony, Gwyneth replied: "Yeah, they are excited."

Gwyneth, 45, also admitted she's looking forward to the other aspects of getting married, having eloped when she first tied the knot with Chris in December 2003.

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actress admitted she is relishing the traditions connected to marriage.

Speaking to 'Good Morning America, she shared: "Chris and I eloped, so I've never actually had a wedding, or any of these fun bride kind of things. I'm really enjoying myself."

Gwyneth balances her Hollywood career with running her Goop lifestyle brand, which recently produced the book, 'The Sex Issue: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Sexuality, Seduction and Desire'.

And Gwyneth has revealed she had no hesitations about embracing the idea.

She explained: "When the editors came and said, 'We want to write a new 'The Joy of Sex' for the modern person' - I thought it was a great idea. Sexuality is an important topic. I think, sometimes it's taboo and they don't want to talk about it..."

Gwyneth believes it's important to talk about sex and the issues surrounding it, adding that she doesn't want her son to learn about relationships "from the internet".