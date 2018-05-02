Jennifer Lopez 'glad' to be role model

Jennifer Lopez is "glad" she can be a role model to Alex Rodriguez's daughters.

The 48-year-old singer - who has two children of her own, 10-year-old twins Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - is currently in a relationship with the former baseball shortstop, and has said she is proud to be seen as a "good role model" for his two daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, whom he has from a previous relationship.

She said: "I'm glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them."

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker went on to praise her 42-year-old beau, dubbing him as "lovely" and "supportive".

She added: "For me, he's so lovely and he's so supportive and encouraging of everything that I do."

Jennifer also spoke about her Mother's Day (13.05.18) plans now that she is looking after Alex's two daughters as well as her own twins, and said she doesn't think this year's celebration will be "too crazy".

Speaking about the holiday - which is celebrated in May in the US, as opposed to March in the UK - Jennifer told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know it depends every year. The kids just always plan a little something. It's always very sweet and I try to always see my mom and take her out for a minute. Nothing too crazy."

Meanwhile, the 'Ain't Your Mama' singer recently gushed over her beau, as she said she believes her future with the retired sports star is "super bright".

She said: "[We are] Happy personally, professionally. The future is super bright and I feel like we both feel like we're just beginning. We're beginning a new chapter of our lives, in every way. And it's exciting."