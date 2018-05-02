Khloe Kardashian: I still can't believe I'm a mom

Khloe Kardashian "still can't believe" she's a mother.

The 33-year-old reality star is preparing for her first Mother's Day next weekend (13.05.18) after welcoming her's and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's little girl True into the world on April 12, and she has made a list of presents that she thinks other mom's would appreciate on her website.

She wrote: "This Mother's Day will be the most special yet! I still can't believe I'm a mom - it feels like such an honour.

Now it feels even more important to honor all the amazing women in my family. (sic)"

The gifts range from a memory book to a personalised song and are for all different budgets.

The 'Revenge Body' host also revealed that she turns to parenting websites and apps to help her when she is in need of some quick advice.

She said: "When it comes to pregnancy and parenting, I've taken advice with a grain of salt--everyone has their own style.

"That's why my apps and mommy sites have really come in handy. When I want a quick answer or to check in with what's considered normal, I just pick up my phone. (sic)"

Khloe's first weeks as a first-time mom have been rocked by claims Tristan had been unfaithful just days before welcoming True into the world.

It's thought Khloe is still in two minds about what to do regarding her relationship with Tristan, as she still "loves him" and wants to do what's best for her daughter.