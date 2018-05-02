Brooklyn Beckham packs on PDA with new model girlfriend

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted being "extremely affectionate" towards his new girlfriend during a romantic seafood dinner date in New York over the weekend.

The 19-year-old star - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - clearly wasn't bothered about prying eyes as he treated his new partner Lexi Wood to a plush meal at Catch NYC before taking her for a dance at the celebrity hotspot The Box.

A source said: "The two were extremely affectionate and kissing all around town."

The teenager - who is studying photography at the Parsons School of Design in the Big Apple - has also been using his girlfriend to help him improve his snapping skills.

An insider told Access Hollywood: "She has become his new photography muse. Brooklyn has been shooting her throughout the week at a New York City studio."

The couple set tongues wagging a few weeks back when Lexi joined the aspiring photographer as he had another inking done at a tattoo parlour in Hollywood.

However, Brooklyn's current public display of affection will no doubt strike a cord with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz - whom he's dated on and off for three years - as she had previously said that she thought they were the one for each other.

The 21-year-old actress - who split with Brooklyn earlier this year - explained: "I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all.

"I think that's the most important thing and you're lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us."