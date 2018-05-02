Blac Chyna not pregnant, according to friends

Blac Chyna is not expecting her third child, according to friends close to the star.

The 29-year-old television personality - who already has five-year-old son King Cairo from her relationship with Tyga, and 17-month-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancÃ© Rob Kardashian - was reported earlier this week to be expecting her first child with teenage boyfriend and rapper YBN Almighty Jay, but sources have now claimed there is no truth in the rumours.

According to TMZ.com, insiders close to the former 'Rob & Chyna' star have insisted she isn't expecting a baby with her 18-year-old boyfriend, but the sources also state that she "does want more kids in the future", and hasn't ruled out starting a family with Jay.

Chyna has been romancing Jay - whose real name is Jay Bradley - since February, and are reported to have met on Christian dating website Christian Mingle.

Earlier this week, pregnancy rumours began to circulate after Chyna and Jay stepped out of LAX airport over the weekend, with the model - whose real name is Angela RenÃ©e White - showing off what appeared to be a small baby bump.

Back in March, Jay had hinted at the idea of starting a family with Chyna, as he revealed he always has unprotected sex, and wouldn't sleep with her if he didn't want to get her pregnant.

He said: "I don't wear condoms. .. I would not want to f**k a b***h I did not want to get pregnant.

"If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s**t like, 'Ohh daddy love you,' I love that ass.'"

As of the time of writing, neither Chyna or Jay have commented on the recent speculation.

Meanwhile, Chyna recently came under fire for posting a picture on social media of her toddler Dream wearing pink hair extensions.