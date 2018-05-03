Coeur de Pirate looks past troubling time

It came to a head last summer when she returned from a seemingly endless run of festival dates, which had taken a toll.

"I didn't manage myself properly," the singer said.

"I got sick a lot, I was very tired and I took on all the responsibilities of producing the show myself, so the financial responsibilities were huge."

Coming home, she felt exhausted and wasn't able to focus on writing new songs. That's when she started turning to bottles of wine.

"Drinking heavily, all the time summer vibes, just drowning in rose," she said.

"I was numbing myself to everything that happened to me over the past few years."

Martin said she wasn't a "textbook alcoholic," but after throwing back enough glasses, she started to recognize a problem.

"I stopped and I thought, 'OK I have to quit drinking. Maybe that'll help.' And it did. It completely did," she said.

"Everything came rushing back. All the emotions that I had repressed, all the experiences, everything. I was just like, wow a lot of stuff went down and I didn't talk about it."

Her new album revisits "every traumatic experience" that she neglected to acknowledge.

The opening track "Somnambule" recounts being caught in a relationship fraught with mixed emotions and a connection that's slowly disintegrating, while "Combustible" explores the fragility of love with a "broken being."

The singer, who has a young daughter, said she's looking forward to releasing her latest round of songs, and perhaps distancing herself from the process which led to its creation.

"It's nice cause you know how, the songs, they are mine and now soon they're going to be everybody's," she said.

"But it was like giving birth, literally."

---

By David Friend, The Canadian Press