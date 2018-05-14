Deadpool costume 'felt like a nightmare,' says dancer

He specializes in dancing in heels, particularly ankle boots, "for only one reason — it's because I have man feet, so I don't like open shoes," he said.

When 20th Century Fox asked him to be in the Dion music video, which was helmed by "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch, he was initially skeptical.

"It wasn't the idea so much, it was me. I was like, 'Me, in a Deadpool suit? I don't know,'" Marshall said.

"I don't even watch those kinds of movies. I watch 'Pretty Woman' and 'Thelma and Louise.' But it involves Celine and I was like, 'Yeah, let's give it a shot.'"

Marshall said he's been a fan of the Quebec singer all his life, citing her 1995 hit "Pour que tu m'aimes encore" as his favourite song of hers.

"Growing up as a French boy, I was a fan of her before Americans knew her," he said.

So when he finally got to meet her on the "Ashes" set, it felt like a "bit of a blur."

"She's actually really, really sweet — a little crazy, I will say, but in a good way, and super nice," Marshall said with a laugh.

"She just breathes life: she's alive, she's authentic but she's super respectful, and everybody was on that set."

For the video, Marshall had to dance for about 12 hours, moving all around Dion onstage as ashes fell on him.

"I was pretty dead when it was done," he said.

He was thrilled with the end result, especially the final scene when Reynolds appears in character in a comical bit.

"It turned out really well, but it's also hilarious," Marshall said.

"And if you know me, I don't take myself seriously at all, so I'm actually the perfect guy for that."

He didn't get to keep the Deadpool suit, though — not that he would have wanted to, given its limitations for a dancer.

"The suit came with a bodyguard and it's super protected," Marshall said. "They don't play around."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press