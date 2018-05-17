The Weeknd lands cover of Time magazine

TORONTO — Canadian R&B superstar the Weeknd is among the celebrities gracing the cover of Time magazine's "Next Generation Leaders" edition.

The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, joins a list of 10 activists, artists and athletes who the publication chose as influential cultural figures.

Tesfaye shared the cover on his social media accounts, showing him posed with downcast eyes and wearing a denim jacket.

He spoke with a Time journalist less than a week after his headlining spot at Coachella, saying that he felt he worked his entire life for a gig at the high-profile music festival.