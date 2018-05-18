The pros and cons of network TV revivals

TORONTO — It's official: network TV has given up on anyone under 50.

How else to explain so many reboots of decades-old TV series? With the revival of "Roseanne" being the No. 1 "new" series in the U.S. and Canada, and renewals for "Will & Grace" on NBC/Global, "Dynasty" on The CW and "Lost in Space" on Netflix, oldies have never been more "in."

There are several key reasons for this TV trend. With the number of series at an all-time high, broadcasters and OTT channels alike are looking for any way to cut through the clutter. Brands that already have name recognition seem to get green-lit first.

Also, for studios that still hold the rights to these revivals, bringing shows back is like finding money in the back of a vault. As for the series just rescued from cancellation, such as "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (moving to NBC this fall), "Last Man Standing" (a Fox pick-up) and "Designated Survivor" (being eyed by Netflix), the longer they run, the more money the studios can make in worldwide sales.