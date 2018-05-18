Manufacturers looking for new hires at job fair

With unemployment at 5.8 per cent and employment up 1.5 per cent from this time last year, manufacturers in Waterloo Region are actively hiring and will be at the Manufacturing Job Fair at the Kitchener Aud on May 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We expect to see many job seekers walk through the job fair to connect with companies such as Toyota, Dare Foods, Desch, Loblaw, Pride Signs, Conestoga Meats, Skyjack, Krug and many others”, says Valerie Bradford, chair of the Waterloo Region Manufacturing Innovation Network (wrmin.com).

Investment in manufacturing continues to be strong in the region and companies are looking to hire skilled trades, press operators, shippers, mechanical assemblers, packers and administrative personnel, to name just a few.

At a similar job fair held in 2015, more than 900 people attended. Those looking for full-time, part-time or summer work are encouraged to come out with their resume to find a great job in manufacturing.