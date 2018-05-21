Police investigating alleged festival riot

SAINT THERESE, Que. — Police north of Montreal are investigating after an angry crowd allegedly vandalized a music festival venue on Sunday night when a rapper's performance was cancelled.

The Festival Santa Teresa announced at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday that American artist Lil Uzi Vert would not be performing that evening after failing to pass through Canadian customs.

Ste-Therese police say about 100 members of the audience became angry and went on to damage audio equipment and municipal property.

Videos from the event published on social media appear to show people jumping on stage and knocking over what appeared to be speakers.