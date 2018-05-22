Jazz Room features internationally renowned artists

Internationally renowned violinist Kapłanek has established himself as a chamber musician, member of the celebrated Penderecki String Quartet, soloist, dedicated teacher, adjudicator and artistic director of QuartetFest. But lately he's also entertained as a jazz violinist.
Braid performs his original music and improvisations in the U.K., Scandinavia, Continental Europe, Russia, China, Australia, the United States and Canada.
Montreal based Tevet Sela is a saxophonist and composer of Israeli origin. In his repertoire, he weaves jazz with elements of Klezmer, African and Middle Eastern music.
He started his professional musical career while he was in his teens and began to compose and perform frequently. He became a much sought-after session player, playing at house bands of popular Israeli television shows, as well as contributing his unique sound to many albums, TV and film soundtracks. Among these albums, Tevet played on the multiplatinum Idan Raichel Project album.
The Jazz Room is located at the historic Huether Hotel, and shows start at 8:30 p.m. For more information visit kwjazzroom.com.
