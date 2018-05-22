Local author captures the demise of a way of life in Bay of Hope

Local author's David Ward practices a type of immersive writing in his second novel, Bay of Hope, that captures his five year sojourn in a Newfoundland outport community and does what he does best — makes you care about the future of a small fishing village.

That's because Ward, who headed to the Rock to do a little self-discovery and recovery as an award-winning college instructor, became part of the community of McCallum, N.L., and formed a kinship with its 78 inhabitants cut off from the rest of the world except by boat and the occasional government ferry.

"There's always these voices inside us that tell us that there should be a shift here or a shift there, but it isn't always easy," said Ward, about his desire for change in his life. "That's how I ended up in Newfoundland — those voices had been leveraged long enough to tell me to do something different, and I had the freedom to do so."

While there he released his first book, the critically acclaimed The Lost 10 Point Night, a piece of gonzo sports journalism that told the tale of his search for his childhood hockey hero Jim Harrison. It established him as an exciting new voice in that type of confessional, non-fiction writing that was part memoir and part myth making.

He decided he needed the seclusion to continue his writing, and the former Waterloo Region resident settled on a former fishing village hit hard by the collapse of the cod fishery in 1993.

You can't go much further in Canada to lose yourself, but Ward found an unique culture on the edge of a government knife that pitted residents against each other over a buyout plan when the Newfoundland government decided it was cheaper to pay off McCallum's denizens than pony up for a new ferry to keep the community afloat. Ward became an insider to the battle for the soul of a community and some of the country's lost heritage and culture as the residents squabbled over the $250,000 payout that eventually signalled the death knell of a way of life, although a few hardy souls are still holding out.

"As millions of writers did before me, I get some kind of charge, some kind of value of giving voice to those who normally don't have one, and this crew certainly fits that description," said Ward. "Leadership does the math and figures giving each of them $250,000 to leave is easier than servicing them for another 20 years."

"The answer always come back yes, and they offered us each a quarter of a million dollars per household to leave, but they insisted we have 90 per cent community approval, which was an arbitrary number that pitted people against people and family against family."

The number was impossible to reach, and instead bred division in the once tight knit community. What the offer couldn't do to get people to leave, the bad blood it left behind has and left Ward wondering if that wasn't the government's strategy in the first place.

"We got stuck at 76 per cent, and people who wanted to go decided to go anyway," said Ward. "The community shrinks and shrinks until there is nobody left, and the amount of money the government has to pay them is considerably less because all the others are gone."