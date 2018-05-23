Saoirse Ronan on life after 'Lady Bird'

TORONTO — Saoirse Ronan is taking a bit of a break.

On the heels of the success of the coming-of-age dramedy "Lady Bird," which earned her a third Oscar nomination, the Irish star says she's doing press for the new films "On Chesil Beach" and "The Seagull" and then taking the summer off.

"You have to reset after all of that," Ronan said in a recent phone interview, referring to the whirlwind ride with "Lady Bird," which got five Academy Award nominations in total.

"It was brilliant — God, it was such an amazing time and it's only just happened, so it's still very fresh for people, which is great. And I love having people come up to me and tell me how much they loved it and why they loved it and what they were able to relate to in the film.

"But ... it's like six months of chatting about one film, so you do need a break away.... You go through these stages of being very, very boring and having nothing to talk about after you do a press junket like that, because you've been talking so much, and then you sort of reset and then you're back to normal.

"So it's definitely important for me to do that before I go back to work."

Opening Friday in Toronto and the rest of Canada on June 1, "On Chesil Beach" is a tragic romance directed by Dominic Cooke and based on the Booker Prize-shortlisted novel by Ian McEwan, who also wrote the screenplay.

Ronan and Billy Howle star as newlyweds whose different backgrounds and poor communication skills result in a disastrous honeymoon in England in the summer of 1962.

This is Ronan's second time working with McEwan after 2007's "Atonement," which also earned her an Oscar nomination.

"He was a big part of me having such a special experience at such an early age, and so I had always stayed in touch with him and wanted to do something else together," said the 24-year-old.