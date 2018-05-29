A celebration of Croatian-Canadian culture

It started out as a way to preserve the music, dancing, culture and tradition of their former homeland but after 40 years and hundreds of performances it also added to the rich cultural tapestry of Canada.

The local Queen Helena Canadian Croatian Cultural and Charitable Society, also know as Kraljica Jelena, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special performance at Wilfrid Laurier University's Maureen Forrester Recital Hall June 2, followed by a reunion and banquet at Holy Family Catholic Church parish hall in Kitchener later that night that will be a homecoming for former members of the group.

Organizing those efforts is the society president Elizabeth Maletic, who is also the daughter of the group's first president Vjekoslav Hojan, who helped found the cultural preservation group in 1978. It's been a family affair ever since with her three daughters now forming the third generation of those efforts, and joining hundreds of others who have kept alive the folkloric dance, singing and tambura music traditions alive in the new world.

"It's a big deal," said Maletic. "The story was told to me that a group of individuals got together one evening and said let's start a group and they all put in a paycheque and Queen Helena was born.

"From that point in time it's been a matter of love."

They had left their home for better opportunities in Canada. Others buckled under the yoke of the former Communist regime. Still more pined for the independence of their homeland and the recognition of their language, culture and history that finally came in January 1992.

"When you have so many people in the diaspora, that gave them a little piece of home right here," said Maletic. "You need something from that culture to pass it down, and maybe that's why it's been so successful."

From that modest beginning, the group built up its repertoire, it's traditional costuming and it's artistic vision and has gone on to host national and international performances of like-minded folkloric groups at the University of Waterloo, Centre in the Square and the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

"It's been tough at times, but it's also been incredible," said Maletic. "There aren't many groups that can say they've been around for 40 years never mind folklore groups.

"We're lucky being in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge and being a smaller Croatian population than Oakville, Toronto or Mississauga yet we still have managed to maintain something."