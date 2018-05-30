'Gag gift' Thomson sketch sells for $481K

TORONTO — A Tom Thomson painting that was given away as a gag gift just months ago has sold at auction for nearly half a million dollars.

Until recently, "Sketch for Lake in Algonquin Park" was collecting dust among a pile of artworks in Glenna Gardiner's Edmonton basement.

The 71-year-old retired nurse says she used to laugh off her late father's claims that the painting was created by Thomson, often considered the forefather to the Group of Seven.

The work's origins became a running joke between Gardiner and a longtime friend, who insisted it was authentic, leading Gardiner to present it as a gag gift.