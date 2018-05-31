'Life After' musical leads Dora nominations

TORONTO — A musical about a 16-year-old girl sent reeling after the sudden death of her father and a dark comedy about the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline are among the leading contenders for this year's Dora Mavor Moore Awards.

"Life After" nabbed a leading 12 nominations for Toronto's biggest theatre, dance and opera awards, vaulting co-producer Canadian Stage to a leading 24 nominations spread over the opera, dance and touring categories.

The story of a teen trying to cope with loss and grief also gives co-producer the Musical Stage Company a leading 21 nominations in the musical theatre category and hands a best new musical/opera nod to Britta Johnson, the young phenom who wrote the production's music, book and lyrics. Yonge Street Theatricals is another co-producer.

Soulpepper Theatre tops the general theatre division with 13 nominations after an embattled year. Its founder and artistic director Albert Schultz resigned in January after four actresses filed separate lawsuits against him and the company, alleging sexual misconduct. None of their allegations have been tested in court.