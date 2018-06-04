Jazz Room features two great drummers this weekend

The Grand River Jazz Society presents three events this weekend starting with the legendary drummer Bernie Carroll and the Bernie Carroll project.

They are followed by the Jazz Room’s artistic director Mark Kelso, who will be at the room for the first time as a band leader on June 9. The monthly Jazz Jam also goes Saturday afternoon for anyone interested.

Following their triumphant performances at the Jazz Room during the Winter Jazz Festival in 2016, and The Registry Theatre in 2017, The Bernie Carroll Project returns to The Jazz Room.

Veteran drummer Bernie Carroll will be joined by outstanding local jazz musicians Dave Wiffen on tenor saxophone, flutist Doug Wicken, bassist Al Richardson and pianist Ralph Hetke. Collectively, the band represents more than 150 years of playing jazz in all of its formats, from duos to 18 piece big bands — and everything in-between.

An eclectic mix of music from some of the jazz legends … Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and others, will be featured alongside original tunes penned by band members Doug Wicken and Dave Wiffen.

Originally hailing from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Canadian drummer Mark Kelso has made Toronto, Canada his home for quite some time. Not only is he a skilled musician who plays drums and percussion, but he is also a singer, producer, composer and band leader as well. He is also been the head of the percussion department at Humber College in Toronto since 2005.

Aside from playing many TV and radio jingles and movie soundtracks, Kelso has also been featured in Drums ETC, Canadian Musician, Drumhead, Drum Scene and Modern Drummer magazines. He has also been a featured clinician/performer at the Montreal Drumfest, IAJE, Musicfest, KOSA, Percussive Arts Society, Regina Drum Festival, The Stickman drum experience, Whack Bam Thudd festival, Victoria Drum Festival and the Cape Breton Drum Festival.

The Mark Kelso trio features Brian Dickinson on piano and Mike Downes and bass.

On Saturday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. you can practice your improvisational skills by playing jazz on the Jazz Room stage at the monthly Jazz Room jam session. It' is a great opportunity for local musicians to meet and play together, share ideas and learn new tricks. If you ever wanted to play jazz music, but don't have a place or band to play with it's your chance to do so.

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the events.